Sharon Stone thinks anyone who says looks don't matter is a ''liar''.

The 62-year-old actress has slammed those who tell people that it doesn't matter what they look like, as she believes physical attributes are important, and thinks it's a ''big, fat, stupid lie'' to say otherwise.

She said: ''You don't even realise how much [looks] matter until they start to go. It's a big, fat stupid lie if anyone says that they don't.''

And Sharon also says she ''doesn't really care'' if someone ''pats [her] on the rear'', as she said she misses the days when men ''were allowed'' to ''whistle and flirt''.

She added: ''Frankly, I don't really care if they [people] pat me on the rear.

''It was a lot of fun when we were allowed to whistle and flirt, but that era has passed. Because sometimes it's just a small thing - a look or a nod - and sometimes you just have to walk away or laugh. And sometimes you really have to put your foot down.''

The 'Ratched' star says her age has given her a better perspective on what's worth fighting for, and so she doesn't give her attention to things which will ''fade away anyway''.

She explained: ''I just feel like all of that stuff is such a small victory. And maybe it's because I'm 62 and have been through so much that I'm able to sort out what really needs my attention - and what are just things and people that are going to fade away anyway.''

Sharon - who has been married twice, to Michael Greenburg and Phil Bronstein - also spoke about her love life, and admitted she isn't a fan of dating sites because they don't allow potential partners to build ''real chemistry''.

In an interview with The Telegraph, she said: ''Dating sites are just not a successful thing. Because real chemistry, that frisson, that happens in the air - not on a site. And people are becoming less socially adept because of those sites.''