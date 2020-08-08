Sharon Stone believes her death will be ''dramatic and nuts''.

The 62-year-old actress has already survived three near-death experiences, including a massive stroke in 2001, being hit by lightning as a youngster and, at the age of just 14, almost being garrotted by a washing line.

She told The Sun On Sunday newspaper: ''I've had a lot of things, it's crazy. I had my neck cut to a sixteenth of an inch from my jugular vein when I was 14 on a clothesline.

''I've been hit by lightning and, wow, that was really intense. I was at home, we had our own well. I was filling up the iron with water and I had my hand on the tap. The well got hit by lightning and it came up through the water.

''I was indoors and I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen and hit the refrigerator. Thankfully my mum belted me round the face and brought me to. It's like, 'How am I going to die next time?' Probably something super dramatic and nuts.''

Sharon compared the stroke she suffered in 2001 to being ''shot in the head'' and admitted it left her helpless.

She explained: ''My speech, my hearing, walking ... everything. My whole life was wiped out. I thought I was dying for a long time, even after I came home.''

Meanwhile, Sharon, who has children who has Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14, previously claimed her recovery from the stroke helped her to ''discipline'' her mind.

She said: ''When you get to rebuild your brain, you can make better choices.

''I mean, I even decided to discipline my mind. Maybe if I'm rebuilding my brain, it's like a muscle. Maybe I should not even spend time on bad thoughts. Maybe I don't have to have bad thoughts.

''And when I look at the me from before, I remember her, most of it, not all of it but I remember her. But I don't feel like I am her completely, you know? It's a strange, strange sort of dual reality. We do really get to pick who we want to be in our life and career.''