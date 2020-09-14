Sharon Stone wants to write a book about her ''dismal'' online dating experiences.

The 62-year-old actress - who has three sons - has experimented with matchmaking app Bumble but doesn't believe it's the right place to look for love because there's no substitute for real ''chemistry'', so she'd like to document her stories as a warning to others.

She said: ''Honestly the whole thing was so dismal that I now want to write a book of short stories about my online dating experiences.

''Dating sites are just not a successful thing. Because real chemistry, that frisson, that happens in the air - not on a site.

''And people are becoming less socially adept because of those sites.

''They no longer know how to behave over dinner, be in a relationship or communicate. I don't want a 'text relationship' with someone I'm actually dating, for example. I find that dismal.''

And Sharon thinks it is ''sad'' that people don't really flirt anymore and blames technology for taking away physical interactions.

She told Telegraph magazine: ''I've realised that people are just not whistling any more.

''It was a lot of fun when we were allowed to whistle and flirt, but that era has passed.

''It is sad. But people just aren't like that any more. Technology has taken away the whole interpersonal flirtation thing anyway, so now it's not even in the air: people just don't flirt face-to-face. And I don't think it has anything to do with you or me [getting older].''

While she's been an advocate for the MeToo moment, the 'Basic Instinct' star insisted she ''doesn't really care'' if guys touch her butt or refer to her with terms such as 'honey' or 'darling' as she thinks there are more important things to fight over.

She said: ''I feel like I don't really need to get into the weeds on all these other things.

''I don't care if people call me those things. Frankly, I don't really care if they pat me on the rear. I just feel like all of that stuff is such a small victory.

''And maybe it's because I'm 62 and have been through so much that I'm able to sort out what really needs my attention - and what are just things and people that are going to fade away anyway.''