Sharon Stone feels like a different person since having a stroke in 2001, which saw her having to re-learn even the most basic of skills.
Sharon Stone feels like a different person since having a stroke.
The 62-year-old actress experienced a huge health scare in 2001, which saw her having to learn even the most basic of skills, but she embraced the opportunity to ''make better choices'' and now feels a disconnect to who she was before then.
Speaking to Attitude, she said: ''When you get to rebuild your brain, you can make better choices.
''I mean, I even decided to discipline my mind. Maybe if I'm rebuilding my brain, it's like a muscle. Maybe I should not even spend time on bad thoughts. Maybe I don't have to have bad thoughts.
''And when I look at the me from before, I remember her, most of it, not all of it but I remember her. But I don't feel like I am her completely, you know? It's a strange, strange sort of dual reality. We do really get to pick who we want to be in our life and career.''
The 'Casino' star - who has Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14 - was given just a 1% chance of survival because she didn't seek treatment right away so has urged other women to go to hospital if they experience a ''really bad headache''.
She previously said: ''If you have a really bad headache, you need to go to the hospital.
I didn't get to the hospital until day three or four of my stroke. Most people die. I had a 1% chance of living by the time I got surgery -- and they wouldn't know for a month if I would live.
''No one told me -- I read it in a magazine.''
And Sharon previously admitted she ''lost everything'' in the wake of her medical emergency.
On the losses she experienced, she said: ''[From] trying to keep custody of my son to just functioning -- to be able to work at all.
''I was so grateful to [LVMH head and now the second-richest person in the world] Bernard Arnault, who rescued me by giving me a Dior contract. But I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know?
''It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous -- and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten.''
