Sharon Stone almost died after being struck by lightning as a child, when she was trying to iron her work uniform.
The 'Basic Instinct' star has said she once came perilously close to death after she went to the well at her family home to fill up the iron, and a bolt of lightning hit the well, shocking her in the process.
She revealed: ''I was about ... 17. And I had a job at Bob's Big Boy ... I was filling the iron with water to iron my uniform and we had our well and the well got hit with lightning and the lightning came up through the water. And I got thrown across the kitchen ... And hit the refrigerator and I was knocked out. And my mother just belted me - just, like, boom! - belted me and brought me around.''
Sharon, 62, may have survived the incident, but is now worried about her health once again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The actress had two tests because she suffered from a high fever for four days, but says they both came back negative.
She added: ''I'm particularly concerned about COVID ... I had two tests a week apart and I just got my results yesterday because I ran a fever for like four days ... I self-quarantined this last week ... And I had two negative tests.''
And now that she knows she's not been infected with the virus, she's doing what she can to help others, including donating to Project Angel Food, a charity delivering food to those who are unable to visit the stores.
She told 'Extra': ''Today, I'm asking for people to give money to Project Angel Food for people who are shut in and unable to get care and food because of this pandemic.''
