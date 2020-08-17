Sharon Stone's sister Kelly is ''fighting for her life'' after contracting coronavirus, and the 'Basic Instinct' actress has hit out at ''non-mask wearers'' as a result of her sibling's diagnosis.
Sharon Stone has blamed ''non-mask wearers'' after her sister was struck down with coronavirus and is ''fighting for her life''.
The 62-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her younger sibling Kelly, who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus, has contracted Covid-19 after only making trips to the pharmacy.
She wrote: ''My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.
She does not have an immune system.
The only place she went was the pharmacy.
There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results.
Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?
Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please (sic)''
The 'Basic Instinct' star called for her fans to ''light candles'' for her sister, who is ''fighting for a breath''.
She wrote: ''Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce (sic)''
The star then reposted an Instagram message from her sibling, which read: ''This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn't and couldn't find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don't want covid. (sic)''
Sharon shared a video in which she revealed both Kelly and Bruce are ''fighting for their lives''.
She said: ''As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a Covid room and that she has lupus and she's fighting for her life.
''I didn't let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a Covid room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could.
''In Montana, where they live, you can't get tested unless you're symptomatic, and then you don't get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who's had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn't get a test because she wasn't symptomatic even though she could've been near asymptomatic contact that gave them Covid.
''The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can't get tested because they don't have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested.''
Sharon also revealed her grandmother and godmother ''died of Covid'', and called for US citizens to vote for former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
She added: ''With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. We will fight for people to get tested.
''Because the only countries that are doing well with Covid are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote.''
