Sharon Stone is having a ''hard time'' coming to terms with the death of Steve Bing, whom she was romantically linked to for a time.
The 62-year-old actress was once romantically linked to the late film producer - who took his own life earlier this week at the age of 55 - in the past, and has admitted it's been ''tough'' for her to process the tragic news of his passing.
She told 'Extra': ''This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it ... He's a complicated person who I didn't think always made good decisions ... It's a tough one. It's a very tough one.''
Steve's death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's officer, after he was found dead following a fall from an apartment building in Century City in Los Angeles on Monday (22.06.20).
And in the wake of his death, his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - with whom he had 18-year-old son Damian - said she was ''saddened beyond belief'' by the producer's passing, revealing they had reconnected in recent times.
She shared a number of pictures of herself and her ex on Instagram and wrote: ''I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.''
Steve - who also fathered a daughter, 21-year-old Kira, with Lisa Bonder - also received a touching tribute from former President Bill Clinton, who remembered the 'Polar Express' financier for his ''big heart''.
He tweeted: ''I loved Steve Bing very much.
''He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace.''
