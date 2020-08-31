Sharon Stone's sister has tested negative for coronavirus ''for the first time'' since she began battling the illness earlier this month.
The 62-year-old actress revealed earlier this month her younger sister Kelly - who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus - had contracted the virus and been hospitalised, after only leaving her house to go to the pharmacy.
And thankfully, Sharon has now confirmed that both Kelly and her husband have tested negative for coronavirus ''for the first time'' since their battle began, meaning the illness is no longer in their system.
Sharon tweeted on Monday (31.08.20): ''My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time (sic)''
The 'Basic Instinct' star initially revealed her sister's diagnosis whilst slamming those who refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others, as she blamed ''non-mask wearers'' for making her sister sick.
She wrote on social media: ''My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.
''She does not have an immune system.
''The only place she went was the pharmacy.
''There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results.
''Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?
''Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please (sic)''
Sharon called for her fans to ''light candles'' for her sister, who was ''fighting for a breath''.
She added: ''Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce (sic)''
The star then reposted an Instagram message from her sibling, which read: ''This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn't and couldn't find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don't want covid. (sic)''
The 'Casino' actress also revealed her grandmother and godmother both ''died of Covid''.
