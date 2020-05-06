Sharon Osbourne is ''heartbroken'' that her children suffered the same drug and alcohol addictions that their father did.

The 67-year-old television personality would have hoped her children - Jack and Kelly Osbourne - wouldn't go through the same things as their father, Ozzy Osbourne, did after seeing how much he struggled.

Speaking on a US show, she said: ''We've had this family history with drugs, it's not a good one. I felt that they've seen their dad go through so much, my kids, that they won't touch it - well they did and it ended badly with each of them. It did break my heart.''

Sharon spoke out in response to Dax Shepard's comments, where he said he would be pro letting his children do mushrooms ''at one point''.

In the podcast, Dax said: ''I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing. I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point ... I do think ... well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages, right. Like if you would've done mushrooms ... that lasts. So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids.''

And Sharon responded: ''Call me old fashioned, I don't like it. Not at all, not to just entertain yourself. If it's under medical supervision, fine.''

Earlier this year, Kelly celebrated being two and a half years sober.

The 35-year-old star wrote on Instagram: ''2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me. I have come to the realisation that I constantly put the needs of others before my own. I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bulls**t of others.

''With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples shit and be the badass sober women I was born to be. #HappyNewYear I love you guys (sic)''