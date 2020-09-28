Sharon Osbourne has praised her daughter Kelly's ''unbelievable'' physical transformation.

The 35-year-old star recently revealed she had lost 85lbs after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, quitting drinking and overhauling her eating habits and her mother - who underwent a gastric bypass in 1999 but later admitted she regretted it and had the band removed in 2006 - is very proud of the changes she's made.

Sharon told 'Entertainment Tonight: ''Doesn't she [look great]?

''She's like, she's unbelievable. Listen, she can do anything.''

Earlier this month, Marie Osmond quit 'The Talk' after just one season and Sharon would love to see her daughter join her on the panel instead.

She said: ''If it was up to me, I'd have Kelly and Jack [join the show]. But it's not. I work for CBS.

''We've had changes. People coming in and going. So we just go with the flow.''

However, the 67-year-old presenter has seen benefits from having a reduced panel in recent episodes.

She said: ''I have to say that with four [hosts], we've got more time to talk.''

Producers have made changes to the set due to the coronavirus pandemic and Sharon is a big fan of their new stage.

She said: ''I love it. I think that everybody's done a great job with it. It's separate enough that we're all safe, but yet we're all still touchable.''

Kelly recently admitted having the surgery was the ''best thing'' she's ever done and she doesn't care if anyone criticises her for it.

She said: ''I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach.

''I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done ...

''I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had ... if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight.

''All it does is move you in the right direction ... What people don't realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me.''