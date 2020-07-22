Sharon Osbourne believes Kanye West has ''lost all sense of reality''.

The 67-year-old television personality has spoken out after the 'Heartless' rapper hosted a presidential campaign rally over the weekend, where he broke down in tears as he explained he had ''almost killed'' his daughter North, now seven, because he had wanted his wife Kim Kardashian West to get an abortion.

Following his rally - which was his first since announcing his intent to run for president of the United States earlier this month - Kanye embarked on a Twitter rant in which he accused Kim of ''trying to lock him up''.

Speaking about Kanye's comments during an episode of 'The Talk', Sharon said: ''It's very, very sad. We've seen him do these episodes before where he's kind of lost all sense of reality, and rambling on, and saying things about North, and wanting to abort, and all of that. It's just ugliness, and sad.''

And her co-host Eve added: ''I don't want to let my emotions to take over, because if he really needs help, if the man needs mental help, I pray and hope that his family and friends finally do get him that help.''

During his Twitter rant on Monday (20.07.20), Kanye compared his life to the 2017 horror movie 'Get Out', in which an African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend and discovers a big secret.

He wrote: ''Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday

''I love my wife My family must live next to me It's not up to E or NBC anymore

''West children will never do playboy west

''If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why

''I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me

''Everybody knows the movie get out is about me (sic)''