Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond will host the Daytime Emmy Awards later this month.

The hosts of CBS talk show 'The Talk' have officially been announced as the hosts for the awards ceremony, which is set to take place virtually on June 26, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home via video link.

The ladies announced the news during Thursday's (18.06.20) episode of their talk show, with Carrie Ann stating: ''Big news! We are thrilled to announce that we are going to be hosting the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 26, at 8pm right here on CBS.

''The awards will be presented virtually, with daytimes biggest stars appearing from their homes straight into your living room. It's going to be so much fun.''

This year marks the first time the Daytime Emmys have been televised since 2011, and will be shown on CBS.

For Sheryl Underwood, the hosting line-up comes as she has hosted the awards with 'Access Hollywood' star Mario Lopez - who isn't returning to the awards in that role for this year - every year since 2016.

She said of the upcoming ceremony: ''I just think this is amazing. I'm glad it's back on the network because it's the 14th time that CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards show, and I'm glad it's gonna be in primetime. But you know what? I feel like we're throwing a virtual cookout with all the fans and our colleagues in daytime.''

The awards were originally scheduled to take place between June 12 and 14, but were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the two-hour ceremony later this month, additional categories will be announced online, and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.