Shannon Elizabeth, Danny Trejo, and Frank Whaley have joined the cast of 'Alone Today', a gritty crime drama inspired by real events.
Director Wendy Wilkins has written the crime drama and it tells the story of a woman - who is played by the 'American Pie' actress - in an abusive relationship with a dirty cop (Whaley), who is helping to move girls being sex trafficked over the Mexican border.
When attempting to save just one truck of women before "disappearing forever", everything goes badly wrong and the woman decides to take her life down a different path.
The movie, which is being produced by Different Duck Films' Rob Margolies, will start shooting in Los Angeles this winter.
Wendy herself used to be a police officer and the movie is based on real-life events.
She said of her project: “As a former police officer, I wanted to write a film that portrayed a more authentic version of a woman who was also a police officer, not a stereotyped version, and to shine a light on domestic violence and that it could happen to anyone, regardless of your upbringing, job, and geography.
“The script, I believe, is grounded, realistic and an accurate portrayal of the characters as these are inspired by true life events.”
Meanwhile, producer Rob is excited to see Shannon in a very different way to what viewers are used to.
He said: “The project is an interesting mesh of thrills and suspense. I look forward to working with Shannon. 'Alone Today' will show her in a brand-new light.
"Shannon is excited to portray a multi-faceted woman that she said after reading the script ‘feels real to her’ and she is ‘thrilled to have a female director.'”
