Shanna Moakler has been left ''really exhausted'' by coronavirus.

The 45-year-old model-and-actress has tested positive for the contagious condition and has been experiencing a variety of symptoms.

She told her Instagram followers on Thursday (02.07.20): ''I got my test results back yesterday and I am indeed positive. They think I'm in around about day seven.''

Shanna has experienced ''fever, chills, coughing, all kinds of stuff'' over the last week.

She added: ''Mostly I'm just really exhausted in a way I can't even describe.''

The former Miss USA reassured her fans she has a ''really great support team'' around her and has been working with a doctor and a nutritionist to ''boost my immune system and help me fight this''.

She said: ''I just know a bunch of you guys have been sending me such a sweet messages, and I have a really great support team of friends and family keeping my spirits up. So otherwise, I'm just in full rest mode.''

Shanna joked she's going to try and avoid July in the future, as she broke her foot around this time last year.

She quipped: ''On this date in July last year, I broke my foot and then this year I got COVID.

So, you know, I'm just going to officially just remove Julys from my calendar because [it's] not my month.''

Earlier this year, the former Playboy model - who has Atiana, 21, with Oscar De La Hoya, and Landon, 16, and 14-year-old Alabama with ex-husband Travis Barker - showed off her dramatic weight loss following an overhaul of her lifestyle triggered by the ''mommy makeover'' she had at the hands of plastic surgeon Leif Rogers.

She explained of the procedure: ''This was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastasis from babies look into it!(sic)''

And Shanna praised nutritionist David Allen for helping her to stop ''eating for emotional pleasure''.

She said: ''There was no overnight plan... but I had an awesome team and now I just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I've learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!

''I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!''