Shania Twain thinks the coronavirus lockdown has brought her closer to her husband.

The 54-year-old singer has been married to Frederic Thiebaud since 2011, but she believes they've grown even closer over the last few months.

Shania shared: ''You learn so much about each other, but I think more than anything, I've learned a lot about myself.

''We're closer, for sure. I think we realised through this that we're definitely going to make it.''

However, Shania also admitted to having mixed feelings amid the lockdown.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's always those moments where you're like, 'Holy cow. How much more time can I spend with this one person?'

''But you realise as well that it is the right person. You realise a lot about yourself and what you really want, and I would never want to be alone in my life, so it's a good thing.''

Shania thinks her marriage has become stronger because of the ups and downs they've experienced together over the years.

She reflected: ''We've discovered a lot of wonderful things about each other.

''We've [also] discovered some things about each other that drive us crazy, but those are the moments where it's like, 'If I can get through this, great.' [Things like,] 'Did you forgot to put your shoes away?' Socks - all that stuff!

''If you can get through this together, happy and with more respect for each other, we'll be together for the rest of our lives.''

Despite this, the music star has still been pained by the pandemic and the chaos it has caused around the world.

She said: ''With the whole [coronavirus] experience, there isn't a day that goes by that I'm not sad [from] watching others struggle and the difficulties it's creating for so many people around the world.''