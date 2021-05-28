Shania Twain will be wearing her 'Man, I Feel Like A Woman!' outfit for her Las Vegas residency.

The 55-year-old singer will kick off the 'Let's Go!' shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 2, and she was pleased to fit back into the famous black bustier mini dress, white jacket, thigh-high velvet boots and a black top hat from the 1999 video.

Appearing on 'People (the Show!)', she said: "I don't do it as easily as I did before, but it feels awesome."

Shania revealed he will be wearing eight different ensembles during the Vegas concert and she's looking to embrace her sexier side.

She added: "I'm not going to abandon it just because I'm in my 50s. I mean, I am embracing and having fun with it."

Last month, Shania re-visited the iconic outfit for a TikTok video, which began with a clip from the classic video before cutting to a modern-day Shania wearing an identical outfit.

She had swapped a few details from the original outfit by adding some fishnet tights, bright red lipstick and a silk choker with teardrop gems.

Shania captioned the video: “Same outfit, 20 years apart! #letsgogirls (sic)"

A number of fans praised the country singer in the comments, with one writing: "Amazing!!! To be able to fit into your original outfit. (sic)"

However, it's not the first time Shania has brushed off the outfit as she gave fans a glimpse of the classic ensemble in 2017 during her 'Life’s About to Get Good' video, which featured Shania wearing the same look in her dressing room.

Meanwhile, the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker has slammed the world's "sexist point of view", as she admits she was criticised a lot in her career but she has insisted she has definitely "managed" to get her own way over the years.

She said: "You're not really allowed to be too pretty or too sexy or too anything, expressively, as a woman. I think that’s a very sexist point of view ... I managed to get my way. Making the album is one thing but after the album is released, the work keeps going on."