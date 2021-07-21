Artist:
Song title: Don't Wait Up
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Shakira is surf-ready in the video for her new single ‘Don’t Wait Up’ - her first song written in English in its entirety for five years.

Directed by Warren Fu (Hayley Williams, The 1975, Daft Punk), the video was shot in sunny Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, and sees Shakira looking sultry on a surfboard and dancing up a storm in a club background.

‘Don’t Wait Up’ marks the lead single from her forthcoming twelfth studio album, the name of which is yet to be announced. Unusually for Shakira, there’s zero Spanish in the track. Her last single written totally in English was ‘Try Everything’ from ‘Zootopia’.

"I have to say, I'm very nervous because it's my first English song in a long time because I've been focusing on Spanish songs only lately, but this song came about and I'm like, yeah, it's time," Shakira said on Apple Music 1. "It's time to do this again and I'm happy, and I'm so inspired right now."

The Columbian sweetheart worked with producer Ian Kirkpatrick on the new track; her first collaboration with the pop favourite who has previously worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Selena, Gomez, Jason Derulo and Britney Spears.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Shakira - Dont Wait Up Video

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL...

Shakira - Trap ft. Maluma Video

Shakira - Chantaje Video

Shakira feat. Carlinhos Brown - La...

Shakira - Nunca Me Acuerdo de...

Shakira - Nothing Else Matters/Despedida Medley...

Shakira Se Quiere, Se Mata