Shakira was mortified by her 2012 haircut and blames her mother-in-law for the hair disaster.

The 44-year-old singer had a shaggy blonde hairdo when she attended the French Ministry of Culture in 2012.

And the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker says her partner Gerard Pique’s mom suggested she get her tresses cut and she won't be taking any more hair advice from her again.

In a video for British Vogue entitled 'Shakira Breaks Down 19 Looks From 2000 to Now', she recalled: “She said: ‘Hey, why don’t you cut your hair? It’s really damaged.’ And me: ‘Ah, uh-huh.'

“Worst mistake of my life. Mother-in-law, I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again.”

However, the 44-year-old star was a huge fan of her Azzedine Alaia ensemble, as she hailed the late designer for making clothes that compliment shorter women.

She said: “May he rest in peace.

“And I remember it with great affection because he was a great friend. And he always sorted me out every time I had an event because clothes are a tricky topic for me. He sorted me out.

“And, well, they still do, the people at Alaia. I think highly of them … his style has always gelled with the female figure, with a woman who’s not very tall, so they always suited me. It’s a shame about my haircut, mother-in-law.”