Shailene Woodley would do anything to be in a 'Star Wars' movie.
Shailene Woodley would do anything to be in a 'Star Wars' movie.
The 'Divergent' star would love to have a lead role in the science fiction film series but would be just as happy being an extra.
Appearing on Conan At Home, she said: ''I - as a child in kindergarten - refused to go by my name. People had to call me Leia ... If the opportunity to be a lead in a 'Star Wars' film came around, listen - I wouldn't say no. But I also think it would be very cool to be an extra.''
And Shailene could be in luck as it was recently revealed there will be a new 'Star Wars' feature film, directed by Taika Waititi.
The 44-year-old filmmaker has been lined up to helm and write an upcoming new movie in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise, which will be set for a theatrical release. Krysty Wilson-Cairns will assist Taika in co-writing the script for the film, which does not yet have a confirmed title or release date.
Meanwhile, Shailene previously admitted she doesn't consider acting to be her ''career'' and regards it as a passion instead.
She shared: ''My end goal as a kid was to be a teacher and act during my summer breaks. When I was seven, I said: the day I'm on the cover of a magazine I'll quit. When I was around ten, I said: the day it becomes my career I'll quit. Even though I do interviews and I'm on magazines, I don't think of it as a career. I won't do a movie unless I get butterflies. If the passion's not there, you're taking up a role someone else would have been better in. That's the beautiful thing about life. You can curate it how you want to.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...