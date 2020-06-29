Shaggy is working on a Christmas album.

The 51-year-old star has revealed he's planning to release his first-ever festive song later this year, revealing his upcoming record will feature a ''Caribbean-style Christmas vibe''.

Shaggy - who was born in Kingston, Jamaica - told the 'How To Kill An Hour' podcast: ''I've just started a new project. I'm doing this Christmas carol album so I'm trying to do songs with Christmas stuff.''

Shaggy teased some details of the record, insisting it will be quite distinct from most other Christmas-themed albums.

The 'It Wasn't Me' hitmaker shared: ''Last night one of the lines we came up with was, 'I don't want no icy Christmas, the only ice I want to see is in my cup with some rum'.

''It's creating a Caribbean-style Christmas vibe 'cause the only Christmas I know is in Jamaica. If you've ever been to Jamaica at Christmas it's the most fun you can have.

''In America or Europe Christmas is about a jacket and it's cold and there's snow. I'm not from that culture. I'm from a culture where there's beach, rum and weed.

''I don't see why Christmas should be any different.''

Meanwhile, Shaggy previously revealed he snubbed the chance to appear on Rihanna's new album.

He said: ''They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah.

''There's a lot of great people involved but for me I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I'll leave that to younger guys.

''But from what I hear it should be good.''