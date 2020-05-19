Shaggy is desperate to reunite with his wife and kids amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 51-year-old star has been marooned in New York City for weeks, after being asked to quarantine for 14 days following his UK tour and then being prevented from re-entering Jamaica because the island closed its borders.

The 'It Wasn't Me' hitmaker - who has Sydney, 13, and twin daughters Madison and Kelsey, nine, with his wife Rebecca - shared: ''I've been on the phone with the ambassador of Jamaica and she's been working tirelessly to get me back in.''

Shaggy has been in constant contact with his wife amid the lockdown, but he's desperate to see her in the flesh.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It's bad. I speak to my wife every day and I miss her so much.''

Meanwhile, fellow music star Robbie Williams recently revealed he ''prayed'' after developing coronavirus symptoms.

The 46-year-old singer was struck down with the symptoms while in quarantine after a cancelled gig in Australia, and Robbie subsequently admitted he was genuinely fearful for his life.

He shared: ''When I landed back in Los Angeles it was unusually cloudy and grey, and what with everything going on it did feel very apocalyptic.

''I was in quarantine in an Airbnb down the road from my family and started worrying about food, about my medication running out ... and was just very fearful for a couple of days.

''Then I could feel my body was getting lethargic and tired and heavy and I convinced myself I'd got coronavirus.''

Robbie subsequently decided to pray for his health and that of his family.

And according to the 'Angels' hitmaker, he managed to overcome his symptoms remarkably quickly.

Robbie - who has been married to actress Ayda Field since 2010 - said: ''I never normally do it but I got down on my knees and prayed. I thought about my wife and family.

''Within 30 seconds I had lifted my vibration and was in love. And you know what? The symptoms went away and the fear went away.''