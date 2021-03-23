Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's new film, which is loosely based on the legendary director's upbringing.
Seth Rogen is to star in Steven Spielberg's new movie that will be loosely based on the director's life.
The 38-year-old actor has been tapped to play the favourite uncle of the young Spielberg in the film, which is partly based on the legendary filmmaker's upbringing in Arizona.
Seth joins Michelle Williams – who will play a role inspired by Spielberg's mother – in the cast of the untitled film which is being helmed by the 'Jaws' director.
Steven, 74, is also set to co-write the personal movie with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the iconic director's films in the past. The flick will begin shooting this summer with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.
According to Deadline, casting for the film has been very secretive leading to Hollywood buzz over who would land the coveted roles of the family and friends who inspired Spielberg growing up.
The director is now looking to cast the remaining parts which include children at multiple age levels, one of which will play the part inspired by a young Spielberg.
Steven has often talked about how his upbringing in Arizona was an inspiration for many of his films – from stories to characters. This project will be the first time viewers will be able to gain perspective on the filmmaker behind movies such as 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.
Seth previously starred in the comedy flick 'Pineapple Express' but revealed that the sequel was turned down due to budget concerns.
The star revealed that he was keen to make a follow-up to the 2008 comedy movie but Sony baulked at the cost, which was revealed when the company was hacked in 2014.
Seth said: "We tried to make one and thanks to the Sony hack you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it.
"It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not interested in it."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...