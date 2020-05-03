Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are planning to make a film adaptation of the sci-fi comedy podcast 'Bubble'.

The 38-year-old actor and Evan, 37, have joined forces to produce the adaptation for Sony Pictures Animation, having previously enjoyed success in turning graphic novels 'Preacher' and 'The Boys' into hit TV shows.

The podcast follows three friends who secure work by hunting monsters through an app called Huntr.

According to Variety, the movie adaptation will be a ''mature'' adult animated feature, with 'Bubble' creator Jordan Morris writing the script for the upcoming film.

Seth and Evan will produce the project through their Point Grey Productions firm.

Meanwhile, Seth previously claimed that refusing to ''out-price'' himself has been key to his success and longevity in the movie business.

The Hollywood actor - who has starred in films such as 'Superbad', 'The Interview' and 'Knocked Up' - admitted that he and Evan ''don't make the most expensive movies''.

He continued: ''We make that movie in the budget range that everyone says they don't make anymore, which is $20-$35 million.

''As the years have gone on, we still make movies like 'Sausage Party' at $20 million. 'The Night Before', $35 million. 'Neighbors 2', $45 million.

''We don't make movies as big. I think that has been a key to our longevity - we haven't out-priced ourselves.''