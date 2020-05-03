Hollywood star Seth Rogen is planning to make a film adaptation of the sci-fi comedy podcast 'Bubble'.
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are planning to make a film adaptation of the sci-fi comedy podcast 'Bubble'.
The 38-year-old actor and Evan, 37, have joined forces to produce the adaptation for Sony Pictures Animation, having previously enjoyed success in turning graphic novels 'Preacher' and 'The Boys' into hit TV shows.
The podcast follows three friends who secure work by hunting monsters through an app called Huntr.
According to Variety, the movie adaptation will be a ''mature'' adult animated feature, with 'Bubble' creator Jordan Morris writing the script for the upcoming film.
Seth and Evan will produce the project through their Point Grey Productions firm.
Meanwhile, Seth previously claimed that refusing to ''out-price'' himself has been key to his success and longevity in the movie business.
The Hollywood actor - who has starred in films such as 'Superbad', 'The Interview' and 'Knocked Up' - admitted that he and Evan ''don't make the most expensive movies''.
He continued: ''We make that movie in the budget range that everyone says they don't make anymore, which is $20-$35 million.
''As the years have gone on, we still make movies like 'Sausage Party' at $20 million. 'The Night Before', $35 million. 'Neighbors 2', $45 million.
''We don't make movies as big. I think that has been a key to our longevity - we haven't out-priced ourselves.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...