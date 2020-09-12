Seth Rogen says the 'Fast & Furious' franchise considered going into space a decade ago.

The 38-year-old actor has revealed via Twitter that he, Evan Goldberg, and an unnamed 'Fast & Furious' producer previously discussed the idea of the film series heading off into space.

Seth wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''About ten years ago, me and @evandgoldberg were with one of the producers of The Fast and Furious franchise. Evan said as a joke, ''they should go to space!'' The producer looked at us, dead serious, and said... ''not yet.'' (sic)''

Seth wrote the tweet in response to the recent suggestion from Michelle Rodriguez - who plays Letty Ortiz in the money-spinning film franchise - that 'F9' will send some of its stars into space.

Responding to speculation, Michelle said: ''How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man.

''When a movie doesn't come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!''

However, Michelle then appeared to backtrack on her comments.

She said: ''Oh, well, no, I'm not, I'm not ... I'm not lucky enough to hit space.

''But we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I'm really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product.''