Seth Rogen and Luca Guadagnino are to team up on adaptation of the documentary 'Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood'.

Deadline report that the 38-year-old actor will team up with regular writing partner Evan Goldberg for the project, which is being directed by Guadagnino.

The movie is a narrative take on Matt Tyrnauer's documentary, which tells the story of Scotty Bowers, a World War II veteran who became a date-arranger for gay Hollywood stars from the 1940s to the 1980s.

The story is based on Bowers' tell-all book 'Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars', which explained how Scotty arranged hook-ups from a petrol station he ran on the outskirts of Hollywood studios.

Tyrnauer will serve as a producer on the flick for his Altimeter Films banner and will be joined by producing partner Corey Reeser.

Rogen and Goldberg have previously written a number of films together, including 'Superbad' and 'The Green Hornet'.

Seth previously explained how his and Goldberg's early movies - such as 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' - will become ''unwatchable'' due to the changing attitudes in society.

He said: ''Evan recently was like, 'By the time my kids are grown, all of our work will be deemed unwatchable.' He's like, 'I have no doubt about it. I think entire parts of culture will just be deemed regressive and no one will f****** watch it anymore, and there's a good chance our movies will fit into that category.'''

The 'Long Shot' star did admit how he regretted including certain jokes in his films because he doesn't want any audiences to ''feel bad'' during his movies and is careful about the gags he puts into each flick.

Rogen explained: ''I think if you actually care, then it's easy. We do not want people to feel bad when they're watching our movies.''