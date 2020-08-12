Seth Macfarlane is set to turn Herman Wouk's 'The Winds of War' and 'War and Remembrance' into a limited series.

The 46-year-old actor-and-writer - who created 'Family Guy' and co-created 'American Dad!' - has teamed up with the Universal Content Productions studio for the new project, which will be shopped around to various broadcasters and streaming services, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The award-winning star - who is co-writing the script for the series alongside Seth Fisher - said: ''I can't think of a more exciting project with which to launch my creative partnership with Universal Content Productions than Herman Wouk's 'The Winds of War'.

''I've been a devoted fan of Wouk's WWII epic for decades, and its depiction of small-scale human endurance in the face of large-scale global upheaval has never been more relevant than it is today.

''In my very first meeting with [Universal Content Productions president] Dawn Olmstead, we connected over this project - I learned that she herself comes from a Naval family - and to bring it to fruition under her stewardship and that of her Universal Content Productions team will be a perfect fit for all. We can't wait to get started.''

Seth left his long-time home at 20th Television earlier this year as part of a money-spinning deal with NBCUniversal, the parent company of Universal Content Productions.

Wouk's acclaimed books tell the story of an American family's turbulent voyage across the continents during World War Two.

'The Winds of War' was published in 1971 and it was followed up seven years later by 'War and Remembrance'.

The books - which were originally conceived as one volume - were also adapted for a highly successful miniseries on ABC in 1983.