Serge Pizzorno has abandoned traditional school subjects and is teaching his kids ''studio craft'' during lockdown instead.

The Kasabian guitarist is isolating at home with wife Amy and their sons Ennio and Lucio, but while schools are closed, the 'Fire' hitmaker is helping his boys to write songs and even make their own merchandise.

He said: ''I'm a bad teacher at things I wasn't very good at myself so I've decided to go off-curriculum.

''I'm teaching the young'uns studio craft.

''I teach them chords and we're writing tunes.

''I've said, 'Lads, I want you to come up with a band name and then design your merch.

''They've got a little T-shirt maker so they're making their own band T-shirts.''

And the youngsters are also being kept occupied with PE lessons and lots of art work.

Serge added to Q magazine: ''PE is another expertise of mine.

''There's a field out the back of mine so we've laid out a cross-country run to do once a day.

''At the end of this, my boys are going to be ripped.''

Asked his plans for the rest of the day, he later said: ''We'll definitely be having some free-kick practice in the garden.

''We might do some self-portaits - that's a good one for kids - then I'll be in the studio until late.

''Just mooching about really.

''Like I say, 'I'm cool, don't worry about the Serge.' ''