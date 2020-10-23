Selma Blair wore a Draper James outfit to the virtual ‘Legally Blonde’ reunion this week.

The 48-year-old actress took part in an online reunion for the cast of the 2001 comedy movie - in which she played Vivian Kensington - this week, which was set up and hosted by Reese Witherspoon, who played lead character Elle Woods.

And to commemorate the special occasion - which marked almost 20 years since the cast last got together - Selma decided to wear a brand new outfit from Reese’s own clothing line, Draper James, which she described as “perfectly playful”.

Writing on Instagram, Selma explained: “What an excellent day was had yesterday... basking in the golden light of nostalgia and today. The warmth and fun of all of the artists, writers, and glam and wardrobe crews… To be a character in this hollywood classic that Elle Woods brought to sparkling life... it feels good.

“And then this perfect playful outfit (for the Vivian Kensington in all of us) arrived from Reese. By Reese. A lovely respite. I’m going to watch legally blonde with my son this week. Perhaps. If he will sit still. (sic)”

Draper James was founded by Reese in 2015, with the goal of bringing together “classic American style” with “Southern charm”.

And Reese, 44, previously said she created the brand because she didn't think the fashion industry was catering to southern style.

She said: "I don't know why New York and LA have become the places that dictate how everyone else is supposed to live. There's this whole world in-between of people who love style and have incredible taste.

"We create things that remind us of our southern upbringings and want everything we put out there to bring you joy and be something you'll have forever."