Selma Blair is mourning the loss of her mother Molly Cooke.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her ''first person'' who she worshipped and hailed as ''striking and generous'' after she sadly passed away, aged 82, over the weekend.

Alongside a photograph of her late parent on her wedding day, she began her post on Instagram: ''My first person. My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home.

She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous.

She often gave the shirt off her back, a trait I have adopted.

Gifts of herself.

My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class.''

The 47-year-old actress - who has MS (Multiple Sclerosis) - added that she was ''grateful'' that Molly got to form a loving bond with her grandson Arthur Saint, eight, whose father is fashion designer Jason Bleick.

She added: ''She was my first style icon, my muse, my prize.

My whole life, I kept my eye on the prize. And , now, it is a very queer feeling to soften my gaze.

She had many friends and admirers, cousins nieces, (and a nephew) a sister, a son in law.

most of all, she had us, her girls, her grandchildren ,Jim, Nicholas, Frances and Arthur Saint. My sisters and myself, we loved her so much.

Our lives will never be the same. Mom, Arthur understood you so sweetly and I am grateful and pleased you loved him.

I wish I could pay a back at home tribute to you ... to be in the company of my sisters: Lizzie, Katie, Mimi. Thank you for your love , your loyalty.

Usually, it is when us girls are Together as sisters , when we can better show what an original you were, Mom.

A great. I hold you from here. Oceans of love, Baby bear, the original Saint. #mollycooke #magistrate #mymoon #mymom #howardsternfan ‍#enjoyedeverysecondofseinfeld #thankyou (sic)''