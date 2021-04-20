Selma Blair has spoken about her love of make-up and how she becomes "a different person" wearing her "gorgeous war paint".
Selma Blair has described make-up as her "gorgeous war paint".
The 'Cruel Intentions' star has insisted that even before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - a disease in which the immune system eats at the nerves, causing pain and numbness in the body - in 2018, having her glam done has never been "trivial" to her and is like a "superpower" that transforms her.
Selma told the May issue of Town & Country magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: “I’ve been made up by some of the most famous make-up artists since I started acting, and I’ve felt so transformed by their make-up that I really did become a different person.
“It was a superpower to me, and I mean this. Make-up is not trivial to me. If anything moves the needle for me in my life — even before my diagnosis or challenges — it is my gorgeous war paint.”
MS also impacts her speech, but the 48-year-old star admitted she doesn't care how her words come out, as long as they are spoken from "lips covered in Chanel gloss".
She added: “I don’t mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss.”
Selma also requires a cane to help her walk, as well as having difficulty speaking.
But after undergoing treatments over the last few years - including a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system - she started to improve, and, earlier this year, she revealed she had started horse-riding again.
Selma – who has a horse named Nibbles – wrote on social media at the time: "I couldn't feel my bum or left leg on my horse. The proprioception issues, inability to sit still, spasms, twitches. Jerks. Dystonia increased. I just laughed and thought getting older is impossible! But it was MS and it got too big and I had to take a break until now.
“I am at the beginning. Still. And I cannot stop smiling. I cannot. When I am at the barn. I finally have the white unicorn I cannot believe is in my life and I want to rise to the occasion."
The biggest names in music royalty.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Mary and Mark Hughes vacate to their country vacation home with their 9-year-old son Brendon...
Solondz takes another hilariously pitch-black exploration of human behaviour with a film populated by excellent...
Grown-up son living at home becomes angry and frustrated when his mom brings a new...
In Revolution Studio's horror/thriller The Fog there really is something out there in the dark....
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
Writer-director Todd Solondz has a knack for making us feel downright uncomfortable. He did...
It's a week before you get married, and your bachelor party isn't treating you right....
It's one of those nightmare scenarios of which feel-good stories are made: Dan Foreman (Dennis...
Jason Lee is usually the funniest guy in any Kevin Smith movie (Banky in "Chasing...
Tracey Ullman is so perfectly attuned to John Waters' brand of lasciviously trashy comedy, it's...