Selma Blair doesn't think the fashion industry will ever change.

The 48-year-old actress believes the world of fashion will ''remain constant'' in the years to come despite how the rest of society has changed over the last few months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

When asked how she thinks fashion will change to reflect our current social climate, she said: ''I think the more things change, we will be surprised at how fashion remains a constant. It isn't frivolous. It is a language. And it may be a luxury. But it always has been.''

Selma is a lover of fashion and misses being able to attend fashion week in person because the physical shows have been axed in favour of virtual ones due to the global health crisis.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star described fashion week as ''utterly glamorous'', and even said there's nothing she doesn't like about the event.

She explained: ''The thing I first loved the most about fashion week and still do is the thrill of the music coming up, everyone seated. Bated breath. The knowing we are the first to see what the designer has been working on ... the drama! The legs, the show!

''What's not to love about fashion week? Utterly glamorous. Fashion week buoys the city. The fashionable people charmed by the time of year they can really indulge their passions for all things style.

''There isn't anything I don't like about it. Hotels and old friends, the new young crowd, and all the models I have admired on pages. It's just a very lively, beautiful time and memories.''

And although Selma misses attending the shows, she is also keen to see what designers will create during isolation.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''The pandemic has been such a shift. Of course. For myself, I look to what fashion will produce in this time. How isolation, and a greater appreciation for lasting, beautiful things, has been imprinted on me. We are, naturally, mortal, and the pandemic has only solidified in me what an important salve the fashion industry has always been to my emotions. It is wardrobe. It is armour. It is whimsy, and grace, and fun, and a representation of the designer. More than ever it gives us a connection. Of beauty.''