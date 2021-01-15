A decade on from a tentative suggestion, and after various almost moments, Selena Gomez is one step closer to realising her dream of releasing an album entirely in Spanish as she premiers her latest single, 'De Una Vez'. Via an Instagram post Selena said, "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."
Selena's latest single, 'De Una Vez' (translated as 'At Once'), is all about Gomez expressing her emotions following a relationship breakdown, how's she's been affected and how she's getting over it and moving on. The Texan singer, with Mexican heritage, added, "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'
Fans of the multi-faceted, multi-talented singer-songwriter, actress and producer have been quick to lavish praise on both the song, and the creative video that accompanies it. The video, which has already generated over 3.5 million views in it's first eight hours sees Selena moving from room to room in a house reminiscent of something from the early 60's.
Gomez wears her heart, not quite on her sleeve, but rather around her neck as she sings of her lost love. Dressed in a baby pink floral dress, and with flowers in her hair, Selena Gomez almost floats through the house in a rather surreal, but thought provoking video. Butterflies fly out of the portable TV, Selena talks to a double of herself in the bathroom, sets fire to the oven hob and dances barefoot among a room of lamps before seeing the contents of the house rise out through a massive gaping hole in the ceiling.
Selena has worked through the various stages of her break-up and eventually let it all go as she's come to terms with her lot is the message both the song and the video are communicating. Selena carries her performance off brilliantly, her vocal is ideally suited to the Spanish ballad she has chosen as her introduction to something that has long since been promised.
