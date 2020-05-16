Selena Gomez has said she wishes she had more self-confidence when she was younger, as she sent a message to those graduating college and university this year.
The 27-year-old singer gave an inspiring speech to students graduating from colleges and universities this year as part of the '#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020' livestream on Friday (15.05.20).
And during her speech, she admitted she wishes her younger self had the confidence to ''go ahead and do'' more things she was passionate about.
She said: ''When people ask me what I would tell my younger self, I always said, 'Go ahead and do it.' You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I know it's not exactly how you imagined your graduation to look like.''
The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer also insisted it's ''okay'' for the graduates to be unsure of ''what to do with the rest of [their] lives''.
She added: ''I want to say it's okay not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us.
''The amazing Oprah, like she said, you don't become what you want not, you become what you believe. I think that really resonates as if you don't believe in yourself, don't expect others to believe in your abilities.''
Selena took part in the online event as it was held to commemorate those who are due to graduate this year, but have had their official ceremonies cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And the beauty recently said she feels ''unsettled'' by the health crisis, as she admitted watching the news can be ''overwhelming'' at times.
She explained: ''Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it's important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming.''
