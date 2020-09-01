Selena Gomez decided to launch her beauty brand Rare Beauty after becoming insecure with her looks after growing up in the entertainment industry.
The 28-year-old singer is set to launch her beauty line Rare Beauty this week after make-up became a huge part of her life due to her career in the entertainment industry.
But after growing up in the spotlight, she soon became aware of her looks by comparing herself to others in the industry.
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''This area has always been a part of my life. I've been working since I was seven. And as I got older and started working on my show [Wizards of Waverly Place], it was such an important part of my character.
''And then music became a part of my life, and I realised [make-up] was crucial to the entire story of a music video. But I started noticing when I would get to the place where I'd compare myself to other people or when I'd look in the mirror and think, 'Okay, what can I do to look this way?'''
The Disney star later developed lupus - a condition which causes inflammation of the joints, skin and other organs - and so set out to create a skincare brand that focuses on body positivity.
She continued: ''I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot, so I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is.
''So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community - into a lifestyle that's beyond make-up and showing you how to apply it. It's about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it]. I don't want this to be about me. I know obviously it's created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it.''
