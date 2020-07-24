Selena Gomez wants to raise $100 million for mental health services that helped her through her lowest points.
Selena Gomez wants to raise $100 million for mental health services.
The 'Love You Like A Love Song' hitmaker's company Rare Beauty has committed to raising the ''ambitious'' amount to support those who need to access mental health services, that have had a ''profound'' effect on her herself.
She said: ''I'm so grateful to be surrounded by a team that's helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality. Since the brand's inception, we wanted to find a way to give back to our community and further support people who needed access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on my life.''
Whilst the company wrote on their Instagram page: ''Our goal with the Rare Impact Fund is to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources. How? Starting with our very first sale, one per cent of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund. But that's not all. We're committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organisations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted she was ''grateful'' for the lows she has experienced in life because it's made her more ''courageous.''
Asked if she regrets anything she's been through, she said: ''No, no. I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn't happened to me. But without them I wouldn't have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing. You know, going through the lupus thing and the kidney transplant, I was dealing with fame and with being run-down, dealing with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing ... I was actually letting it go personally and when that happened something inside of me just left. And that's why I am grateful for the chapters of my life. I'm not saying that it's gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve.''
