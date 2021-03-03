Selena Gomez has revealed the seven song titles featured on her upcoming Spanish EP, 'Revelación'.
Selena Gomez has shared the track-listing for her first fully Spanish EP, 'Revelación’.
The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a visual for the mini album, with the titles of the seven tracks slowly revealing themselves, soundtracked by previously released singles ‘De Una Vez (At Once)’ and ‘Baila Conmigo (Dance With Me)’.The latter song was produced by Bad Bunny and Tainy, plus Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16, and features Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.Selena has teamed up with DJ Snake and Myke Towers on the tracks ‘Selfish Love’ and ‘Dámelo To’, respectively.
Selena recently revealed the songs were created over Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: “We actually recorded almost the entire EP on Zoom due to COVID."
While she heaped praise on Venezuelan-American star Elena Rose for her contributions.
She gushed: “[Elena Rose is] an incredible female writer who I think really understands my heart and what I wanted to say in this project.”
And Selena explained how the Spanish EP started as just an idea she had, but ended up coming together "really quickly and organically".
She added: “‘De Una Vez’ was one of the first songs I worked on pretty early on.. At the time, doing a Spanish project was just an idea being bounced around. Then the rest of the project just kind of happened really quickly and organically.”The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker previously released the 2010 Spanish language track ‘Un Año Sin Lluvia’.
'Revelación’ is out on March 12 and follows her 2020 studio album, 'Rare'.
The ‘Revelación’ EP track-listing is:
1. ‘De Una Vez’
2. ‘Buscando Amor’
3. ‘Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro
4. ‘Dámelo To' with Myke Towers
5. ‘Vicio’
6. ‘Adiós’
7. ‘Selfish Love' with DJ Snake
