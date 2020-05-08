Selena Gomez feels ''unsettled'' amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she says she finds watching the news ''overwhelming'' at times.
Selena Gomez feels ''unsettled'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 27-year-old singer is staying at home with her grandparents amid the global health crisis, and has said that whilst she thinks staying up to date with the news during this time is ''important'', she has to take breaks because she finds it ''overwhelming''.
She said: ''Like everyone else, I am feeling unsettled and going through a variety of emotions during this time. For that reason, I think it's important to stay informed and be aware of the latest news, but also take breaks from it because it can be overwhelming.''
And like many others, Selena has picked up some new hobbies whilst in lockdown.
She added: ''Reading and listening to music have been a huge factor in keeping me calm. I've recently gotten really into watercolour painting! I also started a new book series. Oh, and I have been cooking meals that I've never cooked before. I find myself re-watching things from when I was younger because it brings back a nostalgic feeling.''
The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker is keeping in touch with her loved ones over the phone and through video calls, and thinks it's more important than ever to let people know she cares about them.
Speaking to Puma for a new interview, she said: ''Picking up the phone and calling people has never been more important. Also checking in with people even if you haven't connected in a while.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Selena will be hosting a new quarantine cooking show for HBO's streaming service HBO Max.
The show - which is as-yet-untitled - will see Selena host each episode from her own kitchen, as she ''navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine''.
Selena's new show doesn't have a release date yet, but HBO Max will launch later this month.
