Selena Gomez has joined the cast of Steve Martin and Martin Short's new Hulu comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building'.
The 28-year-old singer and actress is set to come the third member of the comedy squad led by Steve and Martin, as she'll star alongside them in the upcoming series, 'Only Murders in the Building'.
Hulu announced the news on Friday (07.08.20) as part of their summer Television Critics Association press tour.
The series will follow three strangers - played by Selena, Steve, and Martin - who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
Steve co-created the show alongside John Hoffman, and will help write the episodes, as well as executive producing with the help of Selena, Martin, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
For Selena, the acting role comes as she's also set to star in HBO Max show 'Selena + Chef', which was inspired the the coronavirus lockdown and will see her learn to cook various dishes with the help of master chefs who call in remotely.
The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer recently said her motivation for the show came as she wanted something ''lighthearted'' that would keep her spirits up amid quarantine.
She said: ''I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down. And I know that a lot's going on. Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.''
Meanwhile, Selena recently opened up on her decision to take a social media break amid the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.
She said: ''Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much.
''I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you.
''I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just ... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.
''And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority.
''But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing.
''But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.''
