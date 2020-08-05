Selena Gomez will launch her Rare Beauty line on September 3.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker has finally announced the launch date for her long-awaited makeup line, Rare Beauty, which will be available online and in Sephora stores next month.

Writing on Instagram, Selena revealed: ''I'm SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com. I've had so much fun creating everything and can't wait for y'all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do! (sic)''

And in another post shared to the brand's Instagram account, the 28-year-old singer opened up on the empowering message behind her line.

She said in a video: ''I live in a time where it's all about face. It's all about makeup. It's all about how you look in a lot of ways and that can be exciting and fun but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous.

''So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy. It's not something that you need. And I felt like that's kind of who I am. I am very authentic. I'm very real with my fans. Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are can just feel beautiful exactly how they are.''

Selena hopes the products in her range - which have yet to be unveiled - will help people embrace their individuality and imperfections.

She added: ''There is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that. I just want us to stop comparing ourselves to people and to start embracing who we are.''

Rare Beauty is set to focus on inclusivity, and the 'Wolves' singer previously said her brand - which has been two years in the making - will feature 48 different shades of foundation and concealer to suit all skin tones.