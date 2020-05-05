Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine cooking show for HBO Max.

The 27-year-old singer will front and executive produce the as-yet-untitled cooking project, which has been given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to stream on HBO's exclusive streaming service.

The show will see Selena host each episode from her own kitchen, as she ''navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine''.

In a statement, the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker said: ''I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.''

During each episode, Selena will team up with a different master chef remotely and together, they'll take on all types of cuisine, share tips and tricks and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

Each episode will also highlight a food-related charity, while embracing both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook and inviting audiences to follow along at home.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max, said in a statement: ''We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine.

''Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we're all trying to work through - how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.''

Selena's show does not yet have a name or a release date, but HBO Max will launch later this month.