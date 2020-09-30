Selena Gomez has designed a range of limited merchandise with Dover Street Market to encourage people to vote in the US Presidential Election.

The 28-year-old pop star has been urging her millions of followers on social media to make sure they vote in November and she has now teamed-up with the multi-brand retailer to create two pieces for a unique collection.

Her items for Dover Street Market are a black hoodie and matching white T-shirt which are emblazoned with the words ''When We All Vote'' for Dover Street Market's collaboration with the non-profit organisation When We All Vote.

And Selena isn't the only famous face involved in the collaboration as designer Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh's label Off-White, Hood by Air heavy metal legends Guns N' Roses are also involved.

It has been confirmed that 100 per cent of the profits will go straight to When We All Vote, which has an aim to increase voter turnout across America and is chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama - the wife of ex-President Barack Obama - Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Faith Hill Janelle Monae and Tim McGraw.

Speaking about the project in a statement, Adrian Joffe, president of Dover Street Market, said: ''It is a unique honour and source of great joy to be part of this project and so moving to see our community and friends rally so passionately around the deeply urgent matter of voting.''

Selena's pieces are available now on Dover Street Market's official website and can be purchased from the company's stores in New York and Los Angeles.

The first televised presidential election debate between current President Donald Trump - who represents the Republican Party - and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden took place on Tuesday night (29.09.20).