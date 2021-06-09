Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift influenced her fashion style.

The 28-year-old singer looked toward the 'Lover' hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her 'Love You Like a Love Song' music video.

She told Vogue: “Yeah, this was fun with me and my stepdad. We got into a little bit of an argument. It was a lot of boobs. Ah, he’s just protective. It’s fun. I was 18 years old. This was ‘Love You Like a Love Song,’ the video that we did for it, which to this day, honestly, is still one of my favorite songs.

"I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then. It just was really fun. I think it was the first time I tried to be high fashion, and you can laugh at that because that’s not high fashion. To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits. But you wouldn’t be - no, you’re never going to see me wear that again, no.”

One of Selena's all-time favourite outfits was the daring Versace gown she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 because it made her feel "like a woman" for the first time.

She said: "I loved this dress! I remember feeling, for the first time, like a woman. "I had said many times, 'I look like a little kid. I feel like I look like a kid still.' I remember trying this dress on and the first thing my stylist said was like, 'Is this too sexy?' And I didn't have any doubt in my mind. "I said, 'The dress isn't about being sexy. The dress is a statement. It's going to feel like I'm carrying this Versace piece of art down a carpet.' "So, this was one of the first times where I was like, 'All right. I'm feeling it. Feeling myself."