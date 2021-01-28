Selena Gomez has opened up about her BLACKPINK collaboration 'Ice Cream' and how their styles were a match made in heaven.
Selena Gomez says her BLACKPINK collaboration, 'Ice Cream', turned out so well because their "distinct styles fit together perfectly".
The 28-year-old singer joined forces with the Korean girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - on the track for their 2020 debut album, 'The Album', and Selena admitted their "energy" was a match made in heaven.
Speaking to ETimes, Selena said: "It’s also been a learning process because the language was new. But, somehow our distinct styles, along with their energy ... we just fit together perfectly.
“The BLACKPINK girls were so welcoming, we had an absolute blast while working on the song."
BLACKPINK previously described the process as "very natural" and insisted they always knew Selena would "fit into it right away".
They said: "It was really, very natural. We were very aware of her, we were big fans, and since we are under this same record label, and so we've been aware of her for a very long time. Luckily, when this song came out ... we had it for a while, and we had the idea to have Selena on it, because we obviously knew she would fit into it right away. And yeah, it happened very naturally.”
Meanwhile, Selena has just announced the release of her hotly-anticipated Spanish-language EP, 'Revelación, which arrives on March 12.
So far, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker has released the lead single, 'De Una Vez’, and she’s set to drop another new track, 'Baila Conmigo', on Friday (29.01.21).
