Selena Gomez's mum taught her that make-up is not needed to feel beautiful.
Selena Gomez's mum inspired her love of beauty.
The 28-year-old singer has recalled how her parent Mandy Teefey used to take her to work with her at a modelling agency when she was young and how amazed she was by the makeovers she gave the models.
Selena told Harper's Bazaar Arabia's July 2021 issue. “My mum, actually, worked at a small modelling agency in Texas where I’m from.
“She used to do a lot of these photoshoots and work with all these models, she would do their make-up and would take me to work with her. I just loved watching her create, I loved the colours. I loved how she could make someone look completely different."
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer - who is celebrating her own brand, Rare Beauty, going global - revealed that her mum never wore much make-up and so she never felt like it was essential to feel beautiful, something that has informed her brand's overall ethos.
She added: “My mum, personally, never wore a lot of make-up. So it was cool because I felt like I didn’t need make-up, I wanted it – and that really is a part of my brand.
“Being open, saying you don’t need to look perfect… enhance what you already have. We want you to be proud of who you are and know that you are special, and you are unique and that nobody in the world looks like you.”
On going global, Selena wrote on Instagram: "So excited that @rarebeauty is now global! I’ve put my heart and soul into my brand and couldn’t be more grateful I get to share it all over the world. Was on set today shooting our next campaign -so sad I couldn’t be in each country to celebrate. Can’t wait to visit and see y’all soon!"
