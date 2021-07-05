Selena Gomez has revealed her swimwear collection with La'Mariette is all about empowering women.
Selena Gomez says her swimwear collection with La'Mariette "celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally".
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a snap of her modelling one of the bold designs from her line with her friend, and she revealed the inspiration behind their collaboration.
She captioned the pool snap: "So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!
"What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do."
Selena also took to her Instagram Story to share a behind-the-scenes snap to show what she looked like in one of their bikinis without any editing.
It comes after the 28-year-old singer slammed society's "impossible beauty standards".
The Rare Beauty founder wants to "challenge and eliminate" the pressure for people to look a certain way and she thinks it's crazy that society "constantly tells us that we’re not enough".
Speaking about the correlation with mental health, she said: "Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure - to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty. I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way."
And Selena is also very focused on the link between social media and mental health, so much so that she encourages her company's employees to "detox" from sites like Instagram and Facebook for weekends at a time.
She added: "At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend."
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...