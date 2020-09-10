Selena Gomez has ''gained a sense of knowledge'' about the world over the past few months.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer has been involving herself in activism work amid the Black Lives Matter movement, and recently gave her Instagram account over to Black leaders, as well as making a donation to help vulnerable Black families.

And now, Selena has said that spending time at home during the coronavirus pandemic has helped give her the ''opportunity'' to ''learn a lot'' about her country and the wider world, especially in relation to Black Lives Matter.

She said: ''It's definitely the most time I've spent on my own probably since I was 16. At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening.

''I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before. I feel like I've gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I'm saying, and I feel good about what I'm standing by, and I'm not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally.''

The 28-year-old singer and actress says it was a ''no brainer'' for her to let Black leaders with ''experience'' take over her Instagram to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement, because she felt ''there wasn't much'' she could say herself.

Selena has experienced discrimination as a result of her Mexican heritage, but says her battle isn't the same, so she didn't feel qualified enough to speak on the subject.

During an appearance on Variety's 'The Big Ticket' podcast, she added: ''When all of that started happening, I felt like there wasn't much I can say. I'm obviously half Mexican, and I'm from Texas, and that's a whole other community that gets attacked, but I felt it was necessary to give my platform to someone who does have that experience. It was almost disingenuous if I post something and give the credit to so-and-so. I want people to hear it from them and from multiple categories of the industry and of the government. Honestly, it was a no-brainer for me.''