Selena Gomez's exes all think she's ''crazy''.
Selena Gomez's exes all think she's ''crazy''.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - joked that all of her former flames think that she's crazy but she insists she ''doesn't care''.
Speaking to YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials, she said: ''It's hard to find a man in quarantine ... It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff ... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work ... Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy but I don't care.''
Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed she wants a boyfriend who is ''genuine'', as she shared some of the key traits she looks for in a partner.
She said: ''I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.''
The brunette beauty also revealed she wants a partner who can make her laugh - but is still ''down to earth and cool''.
She added: ''I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool.''
And for anyone thinking of trying their luck with the singer, Selena said she prefers to be approached in a ''natural way''.
She explained: ''I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know. I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way.
''And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...