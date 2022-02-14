Selena Gomez thinks a “good morning regime” is so important when it comes to skincare.
Selena Gomez is all about a “good morning regime” when it comes to skincare.
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star gets “really bummed out” if she doesn’t get to do her long routine - which begins by using a Clarisonic brush with the Clarisonic Sonic Radiance Skin Renewing Peel Wash after she wakes up.
The 29-year-old actress told Into The Gloss: “I like to have a good morning regime. I use my Clarisonic in the shower with the Clarisonic Sonic Radiance Skin Renewing Peel Wash. I do that maybe four or five times a week, so my skin has a chance to breathe before all the madness starts.”
Selena strongly advocates for “enough time to pamper yourself" and gets annoyed if she doesn't have the time to look after her skin.
She said:" When I don’t get a chance to do the whole routine in the morning, it really bums me out. It kind of affects your mood when you don’t take enough time to pamper yourself. When I’m home, I like to wake up at least an hour before I need to just to have coffee and not have makeup on.
After a good cleanse, The Rare Beauty founder loves to then add the Dr Dennis Gross Clinical Concentrate Radiance Booster which Selena suggests is best placed “on your cheekbones and around your eyes" .
For eye cream, Selena thinks the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple remedy “is really great” and “if you get dark circles, it’s the s***.”
She added: "I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee, and that’s the bomb.”
The former Disney Channel star also gushed about how “accomplished” the Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make her feel.
Selena said: “The Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make me feel really accomplished when I do them, too—plus they work!”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...