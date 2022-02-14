Selena Gomez is all about a “good morning regime” when it comes to skincare.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star gets “really bummed out” if she doesn’t get to do her long routine - which begins by using a Clarisonic brush with the Clarisonic Sonic Radiance Skin Renewing Peel Wash after she wakes up.

The 29-year-old actress told Into The Gloss: “I like to have a good morning regime. I use my Clarisonic in the shower with the Clarisonic Sonic Radiance Skin Renewing Peel Wash. I do that maybe four or five times a week, so my skin has a chance to breathe before all the madness starts.”

Selena strongly advocates for “enough time to pamper yourself" and gets annoyed if she doesn't have the time to look after her skin.

She said:" When I don’t get a chance to do the whole routine in the morning, it really bums me out. It kind of affects your mood when you don’t take enough time to pamper yourself. When I’m home, I like to wake up at least an hour before I need to just to have coffee and not have makeup on.

After a good cleanse, The Rare Beauty founder loves to then add the Dr Dennis Gross Clinical Concentrate Radiance Booster which Selena suggests is best placed “on your cheekbones and around your eyes" .

For eye cream, Selena thinks the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple remedy “is really great” and “if you get dark circles, it’s the s***.”

She added: "I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee, and that’s the bomb.”

The former Disney Channel star also gushed about how “accomplished” the Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make her feel.

Selena said: “The Biore Deep Cleansing Strips make me feel really accomplished when I do them, too—plus they work!”