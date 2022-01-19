Selena Gomez loves Tatcha's "gentle" but effective skin care products.
Selena Gomez loves Tatcha.
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star’s skincare routine is centred around the cult brand that she says makes “gentle’ products while being simultaneously effective.
The 29-year-old actress told Britain's Vogue magazine: “I love Tatcha – I think a lot of their moisturisers and face washes are gentle, but also extract all the nasty stuff. I just use that and moisturiser.”
The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker also spilled about using ‘Dior Hydra Life Triple Impact Makeup Remover’ to remove cosmetics at the end of a long day.
Selena revealed: "And as far as makeup remover, I love the Dior Hydra Life Triple Impact Makeup Remover – it’s blue and really pretty. I use it to wipe it all off.”
The Rare Beauty founder loves a classic rep lip - particularly now she's single because she knows it won't get smudged by intimacy.
She said: “I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either.”
The former Disney Channel star gave insight into how she learnt to embrace and love her youthful looks after being told she “looked about 15” her entire adult life.
Selena said: “For a while, I was really young and trying to do all these mature eye looks, just because I’ve been told my whole life that I look about 15. Now, I realise it’s a compliment, but before it would drive me absolutely crazy.
"Someone who was doing my make-up said, 'Less is more – that’s the trick. And I was like, 'What if I want to do a smokey eye?' They said I would have plenty of time to do one in the future. And I just remember thinking that I was okay to look my age.”
