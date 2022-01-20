Selena Gomez will launch Rare Beauty in the UK with Space NK in February.
Selena Gomez will launch ‘Rare Beauty’ in the UK next month.
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has revealed her vegan and cruelty-free range will debut on February 1 - initially only available online until the nationwide rollout on February 22 - through the upscale beauty retailer Space NK during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (19.01.22).
The 29-year-old actress said: “I’m so excited to bring Rare Beauty to the UK with Space NK so we can celebrate what makes each of us rare together.”
The range has been sold through Sephora and the brand’s own website in North America since September 2021 and the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker “had so much fun creating” the pieces.
She said: "I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do.”
The collection - which includes face, lip, eye products and a range of tools with prices ranging from $5 to $29 - is part of a the former Disney Channel star’s mission of everyone “embracing our own uniqueness” and fighting against the pressures of modern life.
She added: "Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you — it’s about how you see yourself. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”
Selena continued: "I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable. I think people feel the pressure — I know I do — where you kind of feel like you need to look like everyone else... Sometimes that can feel a bit isolating."
“I want it to be real — real stories, real people, a place where people can feel they are in a community and not feel pressure to look like anything but themselves."
Through the Rare Impact Fund - the brand’s commitment to increase access to mental health services - Selena's has vowed to donate one per cent of sales to their chosen causes with the target of hitting $100 million. This is a cause close to the ‘It Ain’t Me’ has been open with her experiences with being given a bipolar diagnosis.
Selena - during a 20 minute conversation with Miley Cyrus - added: "Recently, I went to one of the best mental health hospitals in America, Mclean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar.”
"I never had full awareness or answers about this condition. When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn't scare me once I know it."
